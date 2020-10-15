Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AGILE FLAG 21-1

    VA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    The 366th Fighter Wing from Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, will test its ability to deploy as a lead Air Expeditionary Wing with a wing-level air staff. The unit will employ mission generation, command and control, and base operating support elements from its main operating base at Tyndall AFB, Florida, while supporting a forward operating base at Hulburt Field, Florida, and a contingency location at Eglin AFB, Florida.

