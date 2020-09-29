Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Randy Gray, ADA Regimental Command Sgt. Maj., speaks at 2020 Fires Conference.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Donald Herrick 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Command Sgt. Maj. Randy Gray, ADA Regimental Command Sgt. Maj., speaks at the virtual 2020 Fires Conference held at Fort Sill, Oklahoma on Sept. 30.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 10:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770036
    VIRIN: 200930-A-LN300-0002
    Filename: DOD_108026782
    Length: 00:26:40
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Randy Gray, ADA Regimental Command Sgt. Maj., speaks at 2020 Fires Conference., by Donald Herrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Air Defense Artillery

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    2020 Fires Conference

