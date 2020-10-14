Emsworth Locks and Dams Dewatering 2020

#ProjectMonday: as part of construction, Pittsburgh District dewatered the 600 X 110-foot primary-lock chamber at Emsworth Locks and Dams. The dewatered chamber is a unique sight and a rare opportunity to not only see the interior of the lock, but also walk on the bottom of a river!
Members from the district highlight the event below - check it out! #USACE #HeadwatersExcellence
