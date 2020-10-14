Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emsworth Locks and Dams Dewatering 2020

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Video by Andrew Byrne 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    #ProjectMonday: as part of construction, Pittsburgh District dewatered the 600 X 110-foot primary-lock chamber at Emsworth Locks and Dams. The dewatered chamber is a unique sight and a rare opportunity to not only see the interior of the lock, but also walk on the bottom of a river!
    Members from the district highlight the event below - check it out! #USACE #HeadwatersExcellence

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 10:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770035
    VIRIN: 201014-D-XW512-449
    Filename: DOD_108026774
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

