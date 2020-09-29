Col. Richard Harrison, ADA Commandant and Chief of the Air Defense, speaks at the virtual 2020 Fires Conference held at Fort Sill, Oklahoma on Sept. 30.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2020 10:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770033
|VIRIN:
|200930-A-LN300-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108026767
|Length:
|00:39:55
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Richard Harrison, ADA Commandant, speaks at 2020 Fires Conference., by Donald Herrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT