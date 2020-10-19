U.S. Army Reserve Who We Are

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10.19.2020

    Video by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Today's Army Reserve covers more than 20 time zones across five continents. Our people are the most important weapon system in accomplishing the mission, ensuring units are ready and capable to deliver victory. Our Soldiers are mentally tough, with a desire to serve their country now, and lead troops into the fight of tomorrow. In an every-changing landscape of both visible and invisible threats, we stand ready to defeat our enemies, anytime, anywhere. Modernization drives our ability to support operations in the multi-domain environment. We will mobilize rapidly with the right capabilities to win the future fight. America's Army Reserve is ready now, shaping tomorrow.

    USARC
    army reserve
    ready
    capable

