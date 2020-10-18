Engineers with the U.S. Army Reserve's 420th Engineer Brigade trained up October 18th for the new Army Combat Fitness Test. This B-roll package includes footage of the ACFT events conducted at the Moore Memorial Armed Forces Reserve Center in Bryan, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2020 22:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770013
|VIRIN:
|201018-A-DX691-727
|Filename:
|DOD_108026459
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|BRYAN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll Package of Army Reserve Engineers training on the new ACFT, by SPC Logan Rath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
