    B-Roll Package of Army Reserve Engineers training on the new ACFT

    BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2020

    Video by Spc. Logan Rath 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Engineers with the U.S. Army Reserve's 420th Engineer Brigade trained up October 18th for the new Army Combat Fitness Test. This B-roll package includes footage of the ACFT events conducted at the Moore Memorial Armed Forces Reserve Center in Bryan, Texas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.18.2020 22:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770013
    VIRIN: 201018-A-DX691-727
    Filename: DOD_108026459
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: BRYAN, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Package of Army Reserve Engineers training on the new ACFT, by SPC Logan Rath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    army reserve
    army
    army fitness
    acft
    army combat fitness test

