Engineers with the U.S. Army Reserve's 420th Engineer Brigade trained up October 18th for the new Army Combat Fitness Test. The Army Reserve is excited to adopt the ACFT as the Army's physical fitness test.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2020 22:22
|Category:
|Video ID:
|770011
|VIRIN:
|201018-A-XD912-444
|Filename:
|DOD_108026456
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|BRYAN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Reserve gets hyped for the ACFT, by SPC Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
