Engineers with the U.S. Army Reserve's 420th Engineer Brigade trained up October 18th for the new Army Combat Fitness Test. This month marks the official adoption of the ACFT as the Army's physical fitness test, designed to strengthen our fitness culture, reduce injuries, and increase Army readiness.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2020 22:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770010
|VIRIN:
|201018-A-OI831-007
|Filename:
|DOD_108026455
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|BRYAN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Engineers roll out the new ACFT, by SGT James Barrington, identified by DVIDS
