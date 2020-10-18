Army Reserve Engineers roll out the new ACFT

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Engineers with the U.S. Army Reserve's 420th Engineer Brigade trained up October 18th for the new Army Combat Fitness Test. This month marks the official adoption of the ACFT as the Army's physical fitness test, designed to strengthen our fitness culture, reduce injuries, and increase Army readiness.