JRTC 21-01 Brigade Support Element

Soldiers from 225th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, provide logistical support to 2nd Brigade during an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 16, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Oller, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)