    First commercial flight #LY973 from Tel Aviv, to Manama, Bahrain

    LOD, ISRAEL

    10.18.2020

    Video by Ziv Sokolov 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    U.S. Secretary of Treasury, Steven T. Mnuchin, SRIN Avi Berkowitz and Israel`s National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabat attend a ceremony before the first commercial flight #LY973 from Tel Aviv, Israel, to Manama, Bahrain, on October 18, 2020.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.18.2020 11:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Bahrain.
    U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin
    SRIN Avi Berkowitz and Israel's National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat attend a ceremony before
    Israel to Manama

