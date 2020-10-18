U.S. Secretary of Treasury, Steven T. Mnuchin, SRIN Avi Berkowitz and Israel`s National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabat attend a ceremony before the first commercial flight #LY973 from Tel Aviv, Israel, to Manama, Bahrain, on October 18, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2020 11:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769994
|VIRIN:
|201018-S-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108026067
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|LOD, IL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, First commercial flight #LY973 from Tel Aviv, to Manama, Bahrain, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT