Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SHARP Points Episode 2: Sgt. 1st Class Matthew D. Spurlock talks Sexual Harassment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Matthew D. Spurlock, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, talks sexual harassment during episode two of the superhero-inspired SHARP Points, to raise awareness of the different types of sexual harassment, categories, and prevention methods. Pacific Guardians played an active role in demonstrating possible scenarios and posing for SHARP Strong posters.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.18.2020 06:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 769992
    VIRIN: 201018-A-PI656-001
    Filename: DOD_108025947
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHARP Points Episode 2: Sgt. 1st Class Matthew D. Spurlock talks Sexual Harassment, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    ADA
    Air Defense
    SARC
    USARPAC
    Sexual Assault Response Coordinator
    PACOM
    U.S. Army
    readiness
    Army Values
    U.S. Army Japan
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    94th AAMDC
    AMD
    Fight Tonight
    Sagami General Depot
    Indo-Pacific Region
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Pacific Guardians
    SHARP Points
    Sexual Assault Sexual Harassment Response Prevention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT