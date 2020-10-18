SHARP Points Episode 2: Sgt. 1st Class Matthew D. Spurlock talks Sexual Harassment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. 1st Class Matthew D. Spurlock, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, talks sexual harassment during episode two of the superhero-inspired SHARP Points, to raise awareness of the different types of sexual harassment, categories, and prevention methods. Pacific Guardians played an active role in demonstrating possible scenarios and posing for SHARP Strong posters.