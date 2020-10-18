Sgt. 1st Class Matthew D. Spurlock, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, talks sexual harassment during episode two of the superhero-inspired SHARP Points, to raise awareness of the different types of sexual harassment, categories, and prevention methods. Pacific Guardians played an active role in demonstrating possible scenarios and posing for SHARP Strong posters.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2020 06:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|769992
|VIRIN:
|201018-A-PI656-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108025947
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
This work, SHARP Points Episode 2: Sgt. 1st Class Matthew D. Spurlock talks Sexual Harassment, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
