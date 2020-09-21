Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the new 4/2 squadron commander

    VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GEORGIA

    09.21.2020

    Video by Sgt. LaShic Patterson 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jerry Wood Jr., the new squadron commander for the 4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, introduces himself during his squadron’s training exercise at the Vaziani Training Area in Georgia from September 7th to September 18th.

    Designed to enhance regional partnerships and increase U.S. force readiness and interoperability, the exercise allows participants to conduct sniper and demo ranges, situational training exercises, live-fire exercises and combined mechanized maneuvers.

    The Saber Squadron led the multinational training exercise for the regiment and served with approximately 2,800 service members from Georgia, France, Poland and the United Kingdom.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.18.2020 01:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769986
    VIRIN: 200921-A-YM380-1003
    Filename: DOD_108025890
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet the new 4/2 squadron commander, by SGT LaShic Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia
    sniper
    Stryker
    demolition
    live-fire exercise
    US Army
    training
    2CR
    Always Ready
    Vaziani Training Area
    LFX
    2d Cavalry Regiment
    Vaziani
    Army Ready
    medical hoisting

