U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jerry Wood Jr., the new squadron commander for the 4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, introduces himself during his squadron’s training exercise at the Vaziani Training Area in Georgia from September 7th to September 18th.
Designed to enhance regional partnerships and increase U.S. force readiness and interoperability, the exercise allows participants to conduct sniper and demo ranges, situational training exercises, live-fire exercises and combined mechanized maneuvers.
The Saber Squadron led the multinational training exercise for the regiment and served with approximately 2,800 service members from Georgia, France, Poland and the United Kingdom.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2020 01:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769986
|VIRIN:
|200921-A-YM380-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108025890
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Meet the new 4/2 squadron commander, by SGT LaShic Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
