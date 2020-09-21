Meet the new 4/2 squadron commander

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/769986" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jerry Wood Jr., the new squadron commander for the 4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, introduces himself during his squadron’s training exercise at the Vaziani Training Area in Georgia from September 7th to September 18th.



Designed to enhance regional partnerships and increase U.S. force readiness and interoperability, the exercise allows participants to conduct sniper and demo ranges, situational training exercises, live-fire exercises and combined mechanized maneuvers.



The Saber Squadron led the multinational training exercise for the regiment and served with approximately 2,800 service members from Georgia, France, Poland and the United Kingdom.