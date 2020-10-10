B-Roll of U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2d Battalion, 1st Marines, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, conduct company attack MOUT training on range 230 during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 14, 2020. 2d Battalion, 2d Marines conducted MOUT training in preparation for Maneuver Warfare Exercise, demonstrating their technical and tactical proficiency during the regiment’s operations. Marines are not required to wear masks during some training events due to the extreme heat and moisture build up that reduces mask effectiveness.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2020 02:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769982
|VIRIN:
|201017-M-JD525-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108025781
|Length:
|00:09:07
|Location:
|29 PALMS, CA, US
This work, B-Roll of 2/1 Conducting Company MOUT Training During SLTE 1-21, by LCpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS
