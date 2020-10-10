Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of 2/1 Conducting Company MOUT Training During SLTE 1-21

    29 PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes 

    3rd Marine Division   

    B-Roll of U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2d Battalion, 1st Marines, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, conduct company attack MOUT training on range 230 during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 14, 2020. 2d Battalion, 2d Marines conducted MOUT training in preparation for Maneuver Warfare Exercise, demonstrating their technical and tactical proficiency during the regiment’s operations. Marines are not required to wear masks during some training events due to the extreme heat and moisture build up that reduces mask effectiveness.

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2020
    Date Posted: 10.18.2020 02:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769982
    VIRIN: 201017-M-JD525-001
    Filename: DOD_108025781
    Length: 00:09:07
    Location: 29 PALMS, CA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    MOUT
    MCAGCC
    Twentynine Palms
    1st Marines
    2d Battalion
    Range 230
    Service Level Training Exercise
    ITX 1-21

