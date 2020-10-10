B-Roll of 2/1 Conducting Company MOUT Training During SLTE 1-21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2d Battalion, 1st Marines, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, conduct company attack MOUT training on range 230 during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 14, 2020. 2d Battalion, 2d Marines conducted MOUT training in preparation for Maneuver Warfare Exercise, demonstrating their technical and tactical proficiency during the regiment’s operations. Marines are not required to wear masks during some training events due to the extreme heat and moisture build up that reduces mask effectiveness.



(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)