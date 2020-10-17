Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    From Walter Reed to Happily Ever After

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.17.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Retired Army Capt. Steven Maguire and his wife Susan (“Suzy”) share a love story with roots established in the old Walter Reed Army Hospital. On Sweetest Day, and every day, they celebrate a love that was, by all accounts, meant to be.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2020
    Date Posted: 10.17.2020 12:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769976
    VIRIN: 201017-N-FC674-1090
    Filename: DOD_108025566
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Walter Reed to Happily Ever After, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Walter Reed to Happily Ever After

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    #SweetestDay #WalterReed #USARMYCOUPLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT