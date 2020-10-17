Retired Army Capt. Steven Maguire and his wife Susan (“Suzy”) share a love story with roots established in the old Walter Reed Army Hospital. On Sweetest Day, and every day, they celebrate a love that was, by all accounts, meant to be.
From Walter Reed to Happily Ever After
