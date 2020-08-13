Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Halsey Conducts Flight Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.13.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Langholf 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    201015-N-FA490-1001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 15, 2020) the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37, lands on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), during flight operations. Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.17.2020 01:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769965
    VIRIN: 201015-N-FA490-1001
    Filename: DOD_108025336
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Halsey Conducts Flight Operations, by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    DESRON 15
    USS Halsey
    CTF 70
    DDG 97
    indo-pacific
    Easyriders
    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37
    HSM 37
    Surface Warriors

