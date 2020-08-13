201015-N-FA490-1001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 15, 2020) the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37, lands on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), during flight operations. Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2020 01:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769965
|VIRIN:
|201015-N-FA490-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108025336
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Halsey Conducts Flight Operations, by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
