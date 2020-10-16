Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Career Day: What it takes to be a Marine helicopter pilot

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Cpl. Stephen Beard 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Col. Ian R. Clark, the chief of staff for Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, describes his life as a helicopter pilot and what it takes to become one during an interview on Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 16, 2020. Clark is an experienced pilot who wants to help others pursue their dreams of becoming Marines and pilots. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 22:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769963
    VIRIN: 201016-M-CA666-1001
    Filename: DOD_108025296
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Camp Pendleton
    pilot
    flying
    MCAS
    aircraft
    career day
    helicopter
    Marines
    Marine Corps Air Station

