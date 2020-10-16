Career Day: What it takes to be a Marine helicopter pilot

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Col. Ian R. Clark, the chief of staff for Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, describes his life as a helicopter pilot and what it takes to become one during an interview on Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 16, 2020. Clark is an experienced pilot who wants to help others pursue their dreams of becoming Marines and pilots. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)