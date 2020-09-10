Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRICKFLIX EPISODE 2 TEASER

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Schmid 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    A stop-motion video displaying the importance of staying informed with current Marine Corps topics at Marine Forces Reserve, New Orleans on Oct. 9, 2020. Marines and sailors with MARFORRES are reminded to take necessary precautions and follow CDC guidelines to ensure they stay safe while training during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Ryan Schmid)

