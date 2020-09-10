A stop-motion video displaying the importance of staying informed with current Marine Corps topics at Marine Forces Reserve, New Orleans on Oct. 9, 2020. Marines and sailors with MARFORRES are reminded to take necessary precautions and follow CDC guidelines to ensure they stay safe while training during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Ryan Schmid)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 23:05
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|769962
|VIRIN:
|201009-M-HT815-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108025290
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BRICKFLIX EPISODE 2 TEASER, by LCpl Ryan Schmid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
