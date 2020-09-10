BRICKFLIX EPISODE 2 TEASER

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A stop-motion video displaying the importance of staying informed with current Marine Corps topics at Marine Forces Reserve, New Orleans on Oct. 9, 2020. Marines and sailors with MARFORRES are reminded to take necessary precautions and follow CDC guidelines to ensure they stay safe while training during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Ryan Schmid)