Arizona National Guard service members donate blood at Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2020. The blood donation took place as the Arizona National Guard continues to serve the community during the state’s COVID-19 emergency response.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 20:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769956
|VIRIN:
|201016-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108025272
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AZNG service members donate blood, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS
