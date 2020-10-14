Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts rescue exercise on wind turbine near Virginia Beach

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, N.J., an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., and several surface assets from the Virginia area conducted a simulated rescue operation on wind turbines approximately 28 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va., Oct. 14, 2020. The turbines are more than 600-feet in height and the simulated rescue took place approximately 400-feet above the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 18:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769952
    VIRIN: 201014-G-G0105-0001
    Filename: DOD_108025110
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    TAGS

    north carolina
    search and rescue
    uscg
    virginia
    sarex
    aircrew
    jayhawk
    Coast Guard
    dolphin
    helicopter
    wind turbine
    similated rescue

