Coast Guard conducts rescue exercise on wind turbine near Virginia Beach

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/769952" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, N.J., an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., and several surface assets from the Virginia area conducted a simulated rescue operation on wind turbines approximately 28 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va., Oct. 14, 2020. The turbines are more than 600-feet in height and the simulated rescue took place approximately 400-feet above the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City/Released)