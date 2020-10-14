Coast Guard conducts rescue exercise on wind turbine near Virginia Beach

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, N.J., an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., and several surface assets from the Virginia area conducted a simulated rescue operation on wind turbines approximately 28 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va., Oct. 14, 2020. The turbines are more than 600-feet in height and the simulated rescue took place approximately 400-feet above the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City/Released)
Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 18:57
Category:
|B-Roll
Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
