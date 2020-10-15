Coast Guard partners with Florida agencies to remove oil from Gulf Islands National Seashore

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard federal on scene coordinator and the state on scene coordinator from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, in consultation with Federal Trustees: Department of Interior’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, and the National Park Service, coordinated efforts to remove weathered oil, discovered after Hurricane Sally, from a half-mile area of Johnson Beach, Florida, Oct. 15, 2020.The impacted area is located on federally designated, critical habitat and marine protected areas. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ed Wargo.