Coast Guard partners with Florida agencies to remove oil from Gulf Islands National Seashore

The Coast Guard federal on scene coordinator and the state on scene coordinator from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, in consultation with Federal Trustees: Department of Interior’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, and the National Park Service, coordinated efforts to remove weathered oil, discovered after Hurricane Sally, from a half-mile area of Johnson Beach, Florida, Oct. 15, 2020.The impacted area is located on federally designated, critical habitat and marine protected areas. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ed Wargo.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 18:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|769951
|VIRIN:
|201015-G-HU058-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108025106
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|PERDIDO KEY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
