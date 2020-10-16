Fire House 360

U.S. Airmen with the Indiana Air National Guard train to protect A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft from fire damage at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Oct. 16, 2020. The Airmen were taking part in a 360 virtual reality experience to showcase the career field to new recruits. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Courtesy Asset)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 19:36
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|769945
|VIRIN:
|201016-Z-F3874-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108025054
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
