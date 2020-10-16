Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire House 360

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Courtesy Video

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the Indiana Air National Guard train to protect A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft from fire damage at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Oct. 16, 2020. The Airmen were taking part in a 360 virtual reality experience to showcase the career field to new recruits. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Courtesy Asset)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 19:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 769945
    VIRIN: 201016-Z-F3874-1001
    Filename: DOD_108025054
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US 
    Hometown: FORT WAYNE, IN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire House 360, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    A-10 Thunderbolt II

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Fire Fighter
    America
    Virtual Reality
    A10
    Spark
    Air FOrce
    Recruiting
    CR
    Fort Wayne
    Innovative
    A-10C
    Thunderbolt II
    122nd
    Innovation
    122FW
    360
    Blacksnakes

