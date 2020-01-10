Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Energy Action Month PSA: GEN Edward Daly, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Materiel Command

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Energy & Sustainability)

    Energy Action Month, October 2020
    Energy Resilience Gives us the Power to Win!

    Public Service Announcement:
    GEN Edward M. Daly
    Commanding General of the U.S. Army Materiel Command

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 18:24
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 769941
    VIRIN: 201001-A-HM719-002
    Filename: DOD_108024992
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Energy Action Month PSA: GEN Edward Daly, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

