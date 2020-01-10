Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Energy Action Month PSA: HON Alex A. Beehler, Assistant Secretary of the Army (Installations, Energy and Environment)

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Energy & Sustainability)

    Energy Action Month, October 2020
    Energy Resilience Gives us the Power to Win!

    Public Service Announcement:
    HON Alex A. Beehler, Assistant Secretary of the Army (Installations, Energy and Environment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 18:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 769939
    VIRIN: 201001-A-HM719-001
    Filename: DOD_108024977
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Energy Action Month PSA: HON Alex A. Beehler, Assistant Secretary of the Army (Installations, Energy and Environment), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    energy
    Energy Action Month

