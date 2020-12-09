Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bastogne Soldiers Conduct Refueling Operations at JRTC

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Moeller 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct refueling operations at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, La., prior to their insertion into the training area. The Soldiers responsible for handling this imperative task are Petroleum Supply Specialists (92F), an essential part of the Bastogne fighting force, ensuring that any refueling is safely done according to protocol. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin A. Moeller, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769903
    VIRIN: 200912-A-DQ133-532
    Filename: DOD_108024729
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bastogne Soldiers Conduct Refueling Operations at JRTC, by SSG Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

