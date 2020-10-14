Post caption: Searching for a job just got a little easier. The 97th AMW's Airman and Family Readiness Center has created a job board website to help you find a job in the local area. Along with job listings, there are additional resources and workshops to help you write your resume and sharpen your skills. Check out the website here: https://97amwjobs.jobboardhq.com/
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 16:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769895
|VIRIN:
|201014-F-TK030-140
|Filename:
|DOD_108024632
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 97th AMW Job Board, by SrA Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT