Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters off of Fire Island

The Coast Guard rescued three people from their disabled boat off of Fire Island, New York, October 15, 2020. The Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew hoisted the men and transported them to Coast Guard Station Fire Island. (U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City courtesy video/released)
