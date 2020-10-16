Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iceland Air Police Operations B-Roll

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    10.16.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Mikayla Whiteley 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of the 493rd expeditionary squadron conducting operations for NATO Icelandic Air Policing on October 16, 2020.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 13:13
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iceland Air Police Operations B-Roll, by SrA Mikayla Whiteley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Royal Air Force Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    United States Air Force in Europe & Air Forces Africa
    NATOinIceland

