Operation Blue Roof sign-up for hurricane remains open

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has extended the Blue Roof program deadline through Oct. 24, 2020 for the Allen, Beauregard, Vernon, Jefferson Davis, Calcasieu and Cameron parishes for residences damaged by Hurricane Laura. (Video by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll and Ferdinand Detres, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs)