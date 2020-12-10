Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    10.12.2020

    Video by Dawn Arden and Ryan Thompson

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Anthony Johnson, drill sergeant with the 43rd Adjutant General Battalion, Fort Leonard Wood, addresses what a new trainee should and shouldn't bring to Basic Combat Training.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020
    Category: PSA
    Army Recruiting
    Fort Leonard Wood
    IMT
    BCT
    USAREC
    Basic Combat Training
    Initial MIlitary Training
    Ask a Drill Sergeant

