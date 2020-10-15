Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLINT, MI, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Kimberly Wintrich 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division

    The commander of the South Atlantic Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gives a shoutout to the NFL Detroit Lions.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 12:16
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 769864
    VIRIN: 201015-D-JD735-689
    Filename: DOD_108024422
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: FLINT, MI, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Detroit Lions_Col. Jason Kelly, by Kimberly Wintrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

