    Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters off of Fire Island

    NY, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    The Coast Guard rescued three people from their disabled boat off of Fire Island, New York, October 15, 2020. The Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew hoisted the men and transported them to Coast Guard Station Fire Island. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 12:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769862
    VIRIN: 201015-G-ST567-004
    Filename: DOD_108024412
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: NY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters off of Fire Island, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    TAGS

    Search and rescue
    Atlantic City
    Boat
    New York
    Coast guard
    Dolphin
    Helicopter
    MH-65

