The commander of the South Atlantic Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gives a shoutout to all veterans.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 12:11
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|769861
|VIRIN:
|201015-D-JD735-244
|Filename:
|DOD_108024408
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Veterans Day Shoutout_Col. Jason Kelly, by Kimberly Wintrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT