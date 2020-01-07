Highlights from the past month covering everything going on at the 179th Airlift Wing. (Ohio Air National Guard video by SrA Marc Wilson/Released).
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 12:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|769855
|VIRIN:
|201015-Z-AG489-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108024359
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|MANSFIELD, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 "1-7-Niner" October RSD, by SrA Marc Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT