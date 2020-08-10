LRAFB 65th Anniversary Aerial Review

Little Rock Air Force Base aviators performed an aerial review of the greater Little Rock area to thank Arkansans for their unwavering community support for more than 65 years on Oct 8. The formation was led by a vintage C-47, and include heritage painted aircraft representative of each of the tactical airlift components that comprise the “Home of Herk Nation.”
|10.08.2020
|10.16.2020 12:11
|Package
|769853
|201008-F-YI049-956
|DOD_108024352
|00:01:30
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
