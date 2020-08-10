Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRAFB 65th Anniversary Aerial Review

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Jason Armstrong 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Little Rock Air Force Base aviators performed an aerial review of the greater Little Rock area to thank Arkansans for their unwavering community support for more than 65 years on Oct 8. The formation was led by a vintage C-47, and include heritage painted aircraft representative of each of the tactical airlift components that comprise the “Home of Herk Nation.”

    History
    65th Anniversary
    19th AW

