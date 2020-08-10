LRAFB 65th Anniversary Aerial Review

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Little Rock Air Force Base aviators performed an aerial review of the greater Little Rock area to thank Arkansans for their unwavering community support for more than 65 years on Oct 8. The formation was led by a vintage C-47, and include heritage painted aircraft representative of each of the tactical airlift components that comprise the “Home of Herk Nation.”