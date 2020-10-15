Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spark Tank Competition: SrA Alishia Carter (Dyess AFB)

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sophia Robello 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Alishia Carter from the 317th AMXS presents her idea of a Maintenance Supply Kiosk for Air Force Spark Tank competition consideration. (AMC PHOENIX Spark Tank 2020)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 11:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769829
    VIRIN: 201015-F-UB464-368
    Filename: DOD_108024055
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spark Tank Competition: SrA Alishia Carter (Dyess AFB), by A1C Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    Kiosk
    AMXS
    DyessAFB
    SparkTank

