Spark Tank Competition: SrA Alishia Carter (Dyess AFB)

Senior Airman Alishia Carter from the 317th AMXS presents her idea of a Maintenance Supply Kiosk for Air Force Spark Tank competition consideration. (AMC PHOENIX Spark Tank 2020)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 11:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769829
|VIRIN:
|201015-F-UB464-368
|Filename:
|DOD_108024055
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
