    Battle of the Badges

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.16.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class David Busby 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath participate in the Battle of the Badges, a friendly competition between the Security Forces, Firefighters, Medics, and EMTs of both bases.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 09:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769821
    VIRIN: 201016-F-QK476-864
    Filename: DOD_108023975
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    EMT
    RAF Mildenhall
    48th Fighter Wing
    100 Air Refueling Wing
    100 Security Forces Squadron
    Battle of the Badges
    100 Civil Engineer Squadron
    48 Security Forces Squadron
    48 Civil Engineer Squadron

