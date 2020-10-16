Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Shot | Marine Corps Forces Reserve Marines Train for Success

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Pinkney 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Reserve Marksmanship Training Unit (MTU) instruct a marksmanship course on Quantico, Virginia on Sept. 19, 2020. The MTU conducts formal schools to train combat coaches and combat marksmanship trainers. These formal schools are the primary tool for creating organic marksmanship expertise in the ranks of Marine Forces Reserve, leading to a more lethal reserve force ready to go, fight and win our nation's battles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Pinkney)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Shot | Marine Corps Forces Reserve Marines Train for Success, by Cpl Joshua Pinkney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    marine
    reserve
    usmc
    rifles
    marksmanship
    quantico
    marine corps reserve
    mtu

