One Shot | Marine Corps Forces Reserve Marines Train for Success

U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Reserve Marksmanship Training Unit (MTU) instruct a marksmanship course on Quantico, Virginia on Sept. 19, 2020. The MTU conducts formal schools to train combat coaches and combat marksmanship trainers. These formal schools are the primary tool for creating organic marksmanship expertise in the ranks of Marine Forces Reserve, leading to a more lethal reserve force ready to go, fight and win our nation's battles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Pinkney)