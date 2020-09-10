Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th QM Theater Aerial Delivery Co. Parachute Rigger

    GERMANY

    10.09.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kelsey Cook 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Parachute Rigger explains his job and the importance of teamwork.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th QM Theater Aerial Delivery Co. Parachute Rigger, by A1C Kelsey Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

