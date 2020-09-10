Parachute Rigger explains his job and the importance of teamwork.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 08:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769807
|VIRIN:
|201016-F-QQ924-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108023846
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 5th QM Theater Aerial Delivery Co. Parachute Rigger, by A1C Kelsey Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT