Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Mission Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/769806" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa responds to crises, maintains strategic partnerships with Djibouti, supports operations in Somalia and serves as the senior commander of the Djibouti base cluster to enhance stability and prosperity in East Africa. Our mission is protecting American interests and strengthening, in partnership with coalition partners, the defense capabilities of African nations.