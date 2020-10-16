Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Mission Video

    DJIBOUTI

    10.16.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kristin Savage 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa responds to crises, maintains strategic partnerships with Djibouti, supports operations in Somalia and serves as the senior commander of the Djibouti base cluster to enhance stability and prosperity in East Africa. Our mission is protecting American interests and strengthening, in partnership with coalition partners, the defense capabilities of African nations.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 07:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769806
    VIRIN: 201016-F-HE813-543
    Filename: DOD_108023844
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Mission Video, by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Djibouti
    Foreign Military
    AFRICOM
    Pararescue
    East Africa
    Africa Command
    Partnership
    Mission Video

