Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa responds to crises, maintains strategic partnerships with Djibouti, supports operations in Somalia and serves as the senior commander of the Djibouti base cluster to enhance stability and prosperity in East Africa. Our mission is protecting American interests and strengthening, in partnership with coalition partners, the defense capabilities of African nations.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 07:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769806
|VIRIN:
|201016-F-HE813-543
|Filename:
|DOD_108023844
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Mission Video, by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT