Sgt. Abbey Morris, 101st CAB, AH-64E Apache Technical Inspector

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/769796" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Video package with B-roll and interview highlighting Sgt. Abbey Morris, an AH-64E Apache Technical Inspector with B Company, 96th Aviation Support Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), at Storck Barracks, Illesheim, Germany, Oct. 16, 2020. 101st is in Europe to train shoulder to shoulder with ally and partner nations to increase lethality and deter threats. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Renee Seruntine)