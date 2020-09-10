Video package with B-roll and interview highlighting Sgt. Abbey Morris, an AH-64E Apache Technical Inspector with B Company, 96th Aviation Support Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), at Storck Barracks, Illesheim, Germany, Oct. 16, 2020. 101st is in Europe to train shoulder to shoulder with ally and partner nations to increase lethality and deter threats. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Renee Seruntine)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 08:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769796
|VIRIN:
|201016-Z-GQ603-1000
|PIN:
|1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108023808
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|ILLESHEIM, DE
|Hometown:
|OGDEN, IA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sgt. Abbey Morris, 101st CAB, AH-64E Apache Technical Inspector, by SGT Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
