    Sgt. Abbey Morris, 101st CAB, AH-64E Apache Technical Inspector

    ILLESHEIM, GERMANY

    10.09.2020

    Video by Sgt. Renee Seruntine 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Video package with B-roll and interview highlighting Sgt. Abbey Morris, an AH-64E Apache Technical Inspector with B Company, 96th Aviation Support Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), at Storck Barracks, Illesheim, Germany, Oct. 16, 2020. 101st is in Europe to train shoulder to shoulder with ally and partner nations to increase lethality and deter threats. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Renee Seruntine)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 08:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769796
    VIRIN: 201016-Z-GQ603-1000
    PIN: 1000
    Filename: DOD_108023808
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: ILLESHEIM, DE 
    Hometown: OGDEN, IA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Abbey Morris, 101st CAB, AH-64E Apache Technical Inspector, by SGT Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Storck Barracks

    Black Hawk
    Rotary Wing
    101st Airborne Division
    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    Helicopter
    Apache
    Army
    Aviation
    Screaming Eagles
    Wings of Destiny
    Rotary

