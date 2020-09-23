A social media video that details Agile Combat Employment training being conducted at RAF Lakenheath
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 05:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769790
|VIRIN:
|200923-F-EZ507-387
|Filename:
|DOD_108023790
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Agile Combat Employment 2020 Animation, by A1C Anthony Clingerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT