    Agile Combat Employment 2020 Animation

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.23.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anthony Clingerman  

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A social media video that details Agile Combat Employment training being conducted at RAF Lakenheath

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 05:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769790
    VIRIN: 200923-F-EZ507-387
    Filename: DOD_108023790
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Combat Employment 2020 Animation, by A1C Anthony Clingerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath
    ACE
    Video Game
    48th Fighter Wing
    Animation
    Blender
    AgileCombat Empolyment

