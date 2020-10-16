Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exploring the ROK: Zip-lining

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.16.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    More travel in the Republic of Korea! This time, "Exploring the ROK" was hosted by the Chaplains with their "12 Days of Resiliency" initiative and took signees zip-lining.

    Credit: Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner

    Kunsan Air Base
    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    ROK
    U.S. Air Force
    zip-lining

