With the incoming presidential election, AFN Rota spoke with Lt. Simon Barger, NAVSTA Rota's Voting Assistance Officer, to assist the overseas military members and dependents who are eligible to vote. This PSA provides step-by-step instruction for navigating the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) website so those stationed overseas can correctly fill out an absentee ballot for their respective state in time for the election.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 07:20
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|769786
|VIRIN:
|200914-N-MG537-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108023770
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Rota Absentee Voting PSA, by SN Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
