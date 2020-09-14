Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Rota Absentee Voting PSA

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.14.2020

    Video by Seaman Hutch Johnson 

    AFN Rota

    With the incoming presidential election, AFN Rota spoke with Lt. Simon Barger, NAVSTA Rota's Voting Assistance Officer, to assist the overseas military members and dependents who are eligible to vote. This PSA provides step-by-step instruction for navigating the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) website so those stationed overseas can correctly fill out an absentee ballot for their respective state in time for the election.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 07:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 769786
    VIRIN: 200914-N-MG537-001
    Filename: DOD_108023770
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota Absentee Voting PSA, by SN Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NavalStationRota #NAVSTARota #Vote #Voting #AbsenteeVoting #OverseasVoting #AFNRota

