AFN Rota Absentee Voting PSA

With the incoming presidential election, AFN Rota spoke with Lt. Simon Barger, NAVSTA Rota's Voting Assistance Officer, to assist the overseas military members and dependents who are eligible to vote. This PSA provides step-by-step instruction for navigating the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) website so those stationed overseas can correctly fill out an absentee ballot for their respective state in time for the election.