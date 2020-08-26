Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Equality Day

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.26.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Pasquale Sena 

    AFN Rota

    Women's Equality Day is every August 26 to celebrate the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing women the right to vote. With 2020 being the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII, this year's theme wants to recognize the women who took on some of the toughest work on the Home Front in support of the U.S. Armed Forces. Since WWII, women in public service, government, and the Armed Forces have continued to break barriers. Lt. Estrellita Edmond, ET1 Cathryn Steimel, and MA2 Ashley Lopez speak on what military service means to them as women today.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 07:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769783
    VIRIN: 200826-N-VE959-001
    Filename: DOD_108023767
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: ROTA, ES 
