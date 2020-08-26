video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Women's Equality Day is every August 26 to celebrate the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing women the right to vote. With 2020 being the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII, this year's theme wants to recognize the women who took on some of the toughest work on the Home Front in support of the U.S. Armed Forces. Since WWII, women in public service, government, and the Armed Forces have continued to break barriers. Lt. Estrellita Edmond, ET1 Cathryn Steimel, and MA2 Ashley Lopez speak on what military service means to them as women today.