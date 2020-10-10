Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MILPER Selective Retention Bonus 2020 ASG - KU

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT, KUWAIT

    10.10.2020

    Video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Vereen, Area Support Group - Kuwait active duty career counselor, outlines the minimum requirements of a recent MILPER message regarding the 2020 Selective Retention Bonus program October 10, 2020 on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The MIPLER message was effective October 15, 2020. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 04:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 769780
    VIRIN: 201010-A-FS682-370
    Filename: DOD_108023764
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT, KW
    Hometown: MOBILE, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MILPER Selective Retention Bonus 2020 ASG - KU, by SGT Khylee Woodford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Buehring
    Deployed
    Sustainment
    Bonus
    Females
    Retention
    Career Counselor
    Workforce
    Kuwait
    Defense
    Readiness
    Army
    WarriorCitizen
    2020
    Soldierforlife
    SoldierSupportCenter

