AUAB Sheet Metal Shop

BRoll package and highlight sequences of 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron's Sheet Metal personnel conducting in-shop operations at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 23, 2020. Sheet Metal is a part of the Fabrication Flight within Maintenance Squadrons that perform structural maintenance on aircraft and on serviceable parts. The mission of Sheet Metal is to keep jets flying by fixing and creating aircraft parts that are no longer manufactured and servicing structural issues.