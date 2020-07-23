Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUAB Sheet Metal Shop

    QATAR

    07.23.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    BRoll package and highlight sequences of 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron's Sheet Metal personnel conducting in-shop operations at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 23, 2020. Sheet Metal is a part of the Fabrication Flight within Maintenance Squadrons that perform structural maintenance on aircraft and on serviceable parts. The mission of Sheet Metal is to keep jets flying by fixing and creating aircraft parts that are no longer manufactured and servicing structural issues.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 03:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769776
    VIRIN: 200723-F-VH373-588
    Filename: DOD_108023750
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUAB Sheet Metal Shop, by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

