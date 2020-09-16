Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Medical Battalion Change of Command | Capt. Darryl Arfsten takes command of 3rd Medical Bn.

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. David Esparza 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Capt. Darryl Arfsten, incoming commanding officer of 3rd Medical Battalion (3rd Med. Bn.), 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), assumes command from Capt. Ronald L. Schoonover, the off going commanding officer of 3rd Med. Bn., 3rd MLG, on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 16, 2020. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. David Esparza)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 04:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769775
    VIRIN: 200916-M-NP552-1001
    Filename: DOD_108023739
    Length: 00:15:56
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, 3rd Medical Battalion Change of Command | Capt. Darryl Arfsten takes command of 3rd Medical Bn., by LCpl David Esparza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    Camp Foster
    Doc
    U.S. Sailor
    Navy
    USN
    Doctor
    U.S. Navy
    Change of Command
    Corpsmen
    3rd Medical Battalion
    III MEF
    Oki
    Green side
    Oki Marines

