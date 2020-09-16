3rd Medical Battalion Change of Command | Capt. Darryl Arfsten takes command of 3rd Medical Bn.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Capt. Darryl Arfsten, incoming commanding officer of 3rd Medical Battalion (3rd Med. Bn.), 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), assumes command from Capt. Ronald L. Schoonover, the off going commanding officer of 3rd Med. Bn., 3rd MLG, on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 16, 2020. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. David Esparza)