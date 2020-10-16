Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No Complacency - Enjoying Okinawa while following COVID-19 Guidelines

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.16.2020

    Video by Cpl. Hannah Hall 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marines Expeditionary Force can enjoy Okinawa while adhering to HPCON safety protocols. Staying vigilant against COVID-19 is a community effort that ensures the safety and well-being of service members, civilians, families, and the local community throughout the Indo-Pacific.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Vigilance
    III MEF
    Community effort
    COVID-19
    No Complacency

