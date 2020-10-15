Guam Guardsmen React to Letters from COVID-19 Quarantine Guests

Guam Guardsmen from Task Force Shield react to letters written by guests in the Government of Guam’s COVID-19 quarantine facility on Oct. 15.
Soldiers and Airmen of the Guam National Guard have been providing airport screening, hotel guest services, and personnel accountability as part of COVID-19 response in support of the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services since March.
