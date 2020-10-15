Guam Guardsmen React to Letters from COVID-19 Quarantine Guests

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Guam Guardsmen from Task Force Shield react to letters written by guests in the Government of Guam’s COVID-19 quarantine facility on Oct. 15.



Soldiers and Airmen of the Guam National Guard have been providing airport screening, hotel guest services, and personnel accountability as part of COVID-19 response in support of the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services since March.