Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Guam Guardsmen React to Letters from COVID-19 Quarantine Guests

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Capt. Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    Guam Guardsmen from Task Force Shield react to letters written by guests in the Government of Guam’s COVID-19 quarantine facility on Oct. 15.

    Soldiers and Airmen of the Guam National Guard have been providing airport screening, hotel guest services, and personnel accountability as part of COVID-19 response in support of the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services since March.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 22:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769765
    VIRIN: 201015-Z-RJ317-1001
    Filename: DOD_108023622
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam Guardsmen React to Letters from COVID-19 Quarantine Guests, by CPT Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Guam National Guard
    DSCA
    Quarantine
    Public Safety
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT