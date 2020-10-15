U.S. Marines conduct Combat Patrols during Fuji Viper 21.1 Re-Edited B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, currently attached to 3d Marine Division, as part of the Unit Deployment Program, conduct combat patrols during exercise Fuji Viper 21.1 at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept. 28-29, 2020. This evolution of Fuji Viper allows infantry units to validate current warfighting concepts involving distributed lethality exercises while sustaining their proficiency in infantry and combined arms tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)