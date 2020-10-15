U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, currently attached to 3d Marine Division, as part of the Unit Deployment Program, conduct combat patrols during exercise Fuji Viper 21.1 at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept. 28-29, 2020. This evolution of Fuji Viper allows infantry units to validate current warfighting concepts involving distributed lethality exercises while sustaining their proficiency in infantry and combined arms tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 23:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769763
|VIRIN:
|201016-M-HM068-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108023619
|Length:
|00:04:46
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines conduct Combat Patrols during Fuji Viper 21.1 Re-Edited B-Roll, by LCpl Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT